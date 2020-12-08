60% increase in amount of drugs seized by Revenue this year

The amount of drugs seized by Revenue has increased by at least 60% this year.

Over €38 million worth of substances was recovered in the first ten months of this year.

These new figures have been released by Revenue under the Freedom of Information Act.

In all of 2019, just over €23.6 euro worth of drugs were recovered.

Over €14 million more were seized in the first ten months of this year than in all of last year.

Of the €38 million recovered, 17.1 million euro was by Revenue’s Dublin Port branch.

Nationally, 63% of the total was cannabis, amounting to nearly €24 million.

€9.7 million was cocaine or heroin.

Retired detective inspector Pat Marry says the increase in seizures is welcome.

Revenue says the rise in the number of drug seizures, and value of drugs recovered, is down to several factors.

These include the deployment of staff 24/7 at Dublin Port, Rosslare Port and Dublin Mail Centre.