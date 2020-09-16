Covid-19 latest: 7 new cases in Carlow with 254 reported in 24 counties including Kilkenny

There’s been seven new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Carlow and at least one in Kilkenny according to the latest NPHET figures.

Public health officials are reporting 254 new cases and three more coronavirus-related deaths.

136 are in Dublin ahead of a NPHET meeting to decide if they need to be raised to full level three restrictions on Thursday.

The most recent cases have been detected in 24 counties including at least eight in Carlow and Kilkenny.