700 student beds could be coming to SETU Carlow says Minister of State Dara Calleary

1,400 new student beds could be coming to SETU’s Carlow and Waterford campuses.

The plan would see 700 new beds in both counties.

That’s according to Minister of State Dara Calleary responding to Carlow Kilkenny TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor in the Dáil yesterday.

It’s following news as announced under SETU’s strategic plan for the next five years, that half of these extra beds will be realised by 2028.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said that while having a university in the South-East is a “game changer”- there must be enough accommodation available for students that are also cost-effective.

Speaking in the Dáil last night, she added that the accommodation shortage in Carlow has become very clear:

“For one month in Carlow now minister, it’s €1,400 for a one or two bedroom apartment style rental

and at the moment there’s five, Five (available),” said Jennifer.