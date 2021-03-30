80% of streaming service users are watching less traditional TV

Almost 80% of people who are using a TV streaming service are watching less traditional TV, or have stopped watching altogether.

That’s according to the latest Comreg ‘Connectivity Survey’ of almost 1,500 people.

It found that 55% of people have a bundle of services in their home, including phone, TV and broadband.

79% of people consider home broadband to be important, rising to 95% among those who are working remotely.

Read the report in full here