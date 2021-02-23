800 ESB customers across Carlow and Kilkenny without power

About 800 ESB customers across Carlow and Kilkenny are without power.

Despite no issues earlier, it seems many have been reporting faults across the morning.

Tullow’s been hardest hit locally with 520 having no supply there.

151 in Ballyhale are in the same boats with 76 across two faults in Callan and 51 in Graignamanagh.

The utility says restoration’s due to all between 11:30am and 12:30pm today.

While a KCLR live listener claims there’s also an outage in the Crettyard area on the Laois / Kilkenny border.