9am registration today for Leaving Cert students in Carlow, Kilkenny & beyond looking to sit the written exam

Leaving Cert students wishing to do the written exam in November can register at 9 o’clock this morning (Monday, 28 September).

The State Examinations Commission says it can be accessed on the Calculated Grades Student Portal.

Students have until 5pm on Friday to apply to sit the written exams, which will run from Monday 16 November to Friday 11 December.

Guidance Counsellor Betty McLaughlin says they will take place outside of school hours “They will be sitting the exam in the school that they had entered prior to June, so therefore the students couldn’t be in school so the best they can offer on that, which is understandable is from 5:30 to roughly 8 o’clock on schools days then on Saturdays & Sundays there’ll be two sittings, one in the morning, one in the afternoon, 10o’clock and 2 o’clock”.