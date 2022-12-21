A man’s died after being knocked down by a bus in Kilkenny yesterday (Tuesday) evening

FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
A man in his seventies has died after being knocked down in Kilkenny yesterday evening.
He was hit by a bus at around 5:20pm on the Old Dublin road near its junction with Maudlin Street.
He was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in a critical condition but has passed away today (Wednesday, 21st December).
Gardaí are appealing for dashcam footage or any witnesses to the incident to contact the Station in Kilkenny.