A new business is being planned for Carlow

A decision from planners is due in late March.

Photo of Shannon Redmond Shannon Redmond11/02/2023

Plans are in place for a new business in Carlow.

An application has been made to the councils planning department from Chemist Warehouse to convert a vacant premises in the Four Lakes retail park on the Dublin Road to a retail warehouse.

If they get the green light the plan is to see a range of products including pharmaceutical and medical goods, baby equipment, disability aids and sports equipment.

