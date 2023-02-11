KCLR NewsNews & Sport
A new business is being planned for Carlow
A decision from planners is due in late March.
Plans are in place for a new business in Carlow.
An application has been made to the councils planning department from Chemist Warehouse to convert a vacant premises in the Four Lakes retail park on the Dublin Road to a retail warehouse.
If they get the green light the plan is to see a range of products including pharmaceutical and medical goods, baby equipment, disability aids and sports equipment.
A decision from planners is due in late March.