A number of explosives found in a derelict house in Kilkenny

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit were called and a controlled explosions were carried out

Avatar Niamh Brophy 09/05/2020

A number of explosives were found in Kilkenny yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí were contacted after locals found a number of suspect devices while doing a clear out of a derelict building in Thomastown.

The area was sealed off and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit attended the scene and carried out a controlled explosion.

A number of similar explosives were also discovered in neighbouring building and a controlled explosion was also carried out on these.

