A number of explosives found in a derelict house in Kilkenny
The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit were called and a controlled explosions were carried out
A number of explosives were found in Kilkenny yesterday afternoon.
Gardaí were contacted after locals found a number of suspect devices while doing a clear out of a derelict building in Thomastown.
The area was sealed off and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit attended the scene and carried out a controlled explosion.
A number of similar explosives were also discovered in neighbouring building and a controlled explosion was also carried out on these.