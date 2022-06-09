KCLR News

A packed Carlow Arts Festival programme gets underway until Sunday

Sinead Burke09/06/2022
Carlow Arts Festival 2022
The Carlow Arts Festival is back.

A four-day packed programme begins today(Thursday) and runs until Sunday.

This year marks the return of live and in-person events after the covid pandemic.

And there’s lots on offer with music, circus, dance, visual arts, street art, theatre and a host of family friendly events.

New festival Director Benjamin Perchet has told KCLR it’s fantastic to have live gigs again:

“It’s a real joy for the whole team to come back together and welcome everyone from Carlow and beyond for four days of events”

VISUAL will have extended opening hours throughout the festival.



