A packed Carlow Arts Festival programme gets underway until Sunday

The Carlow Arts Festival is back.

A four-day packed programme begins today(Thursday) and runs until Sunday.

This year marks the return of live and in-person events after the covid pandemic.

And there’s lots on offer with music, circus, dance, visual arts, street art, theatre and a host of family friendly events.

New festival Director Benjamin Perchet has told KCLR it’s fantastic to have live gigs again:

“It’s a real joy for the whole team to come back together and welcome everyone from Carlow and beyond for four days of events”

VISUAL will have extended opening hours throughout the festival.

***EXTENDED OPENING HOURS*** Extended opening hours this weekend only to allow visitors from the festival to enjoy our new exhibition – Speech Sounds curated by Iarlaith Ni Fheorais. Check out https://t.co/wKlKQ8xthI or https://t.co/CJ1M6Qgyp6 for more info!@CarlowArts pic.twitter.com/24zUjIZ64G — VISUAL Carlow (@VisualCarlow) June 8, 2022

You can check out the full programme of events here