Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the death of a woman in Carlow town yesterday.

Believed to be aged in her eighties, it’s understood she was struck by a vehicle in an enclosed carpark at Presentation Place.

It happened at about 4:30pm.

Anybody who was in the area and saw anything is asked to contact Carlow town Garda Station on 059 9136620.

Garda Superintendent Anthony Farrell has this appeal;

It’s the second tragic death locally in one day.