“Absolutely sickening” is how one Ferrybank resident has described the smell in her South Kilkenny area

“Absolutely sickening” is how one local resident in Ferrybank has described the stench from a local meat plant.

90 submissions have been made to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) about the application from ABP for a review of their licence at their Christendom factory.

Locals are hugely concerned that allowing the company to upscale will heighten the issues they have already been dealing with for years – most notably the smell.

One based in Abbeylands since 2003 told KCLR News “I can’t even explain this smell, this smell is something that I don’t think anyone, anyone, no matter who it is could breathe in and as for the inspector I think he should go down there on a bad day and give the whole day down there and I guarantee he’ll go away vomiting”.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for ABP has told KCLR “ABP is currently engaged with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on a routine license review for its Ferrybank plant. ABP is fully cooperating with the EPA on this matter, which is currently underway. ABP has operated in Ferrybank for almost 50 years. The company also regularly engages with the EPA on a variety of matters including announced and unannounced site visits to ensure full compliance with the EPA license for the facility”.