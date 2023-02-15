Fresh concerns that a South Kilkenny based meat processing plant is to expand its operations

There’s fresh concerns in Ferrybank that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing to grant a licence for a meat processing plant in South Kilkenny to expand its operations.

90 submissions have already been made in relation to the plans by ABP to upscale allowing them to process larger volumes of animal waste and carcasses at the plant.

The EPA’s final decision is due by March 12th.

A spokesperson for that organisation has told KCLR today “ABP is currently engaged with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on a routine license review for its Ferrybank plant. ABP is fully cooperating with the EPA on this matter, which is currently underway. ABP has operated in Ferrybank for almost 50 years. The company also regularly engages with the EPA on a variety of matters including announced and unannounced site visits to ensure full compliance with the EPA license for the facility”.