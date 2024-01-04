According to Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson the provision of surgical hubs is taking too long

The provision of surgical hubs is taking too long according to Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson.

Six are planned for sites across the country, including at University Hospital Waterford, in a bid to impact day-case waiting lists head of the delivery of regional elective hospitals.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly earlier this week said plans are progressing for all six but on The KCLR Daily, Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane outlined how he’d like to see things moving faster: