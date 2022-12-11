Additional Train Service from Kilkenny to Dublin begins today

There’s good news for those of you who travel from Kilkenny to Dublin by train on Sundays.

Irish Rail has revised their timetable and will now leave MacDonagh Junction at 7:28am for arrival in Heuston at 9am.

The Waterford to Heuston service will leave 10 minutes earlier at 06.50 to take in the new stop in Kilkenny.

It’s part of a number of changes introduced by Irish Rail today bringing extra services to meet demand from the public as Barry Kenny explains,

“he major changes centre around extra services from Newbridge, South of Heuston, extra services through the Phoenix tunnel route and extra services from places like Ballina, Kilcoole, Kilkenny and a number of other services around the network basically matching demand as we see it growing in different areas and different parts we serve with people moving to rail.”