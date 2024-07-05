The Minister for Agriculture is to initiate an independent review of an investigation relation to a north Kilkenny farm.

Livestock and trees on Dan Brennan’s Castlecomer holding failed to thrive in the 1990s and early noughties – tests and visits by experts showed that the farmer and his practices weren’t to blame.

However no official cause has been confirmed and there have long been calls for a closer look at what happened, including in the Dáil last November.

Last evening Minister Charlie McConalogue confirmed he will now begin that process.

IFA President Francie Gorman has welcomed the announcement as a ‘positive step’ and saying ‘”I hope it will bring justice and closure for Dan Brennan and his family” but adds that ‘the Terms of Reference of the review would be crucial’.