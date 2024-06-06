It’s a case of ‘on your bike’ for Cois Nore in Kilkenny this morning.

They local cancer support centre’s partnered with AIB and a number of local businesses for a fundraising spinathon on The Parade which gets underway at 10am.

The banking facility’s Niall O Higgins, who also volunteers with Cois Nore, is among those involved in today’s’ action and says “The team in AIB Kilkenny along with a good number of the businesses around Kilkenny have organised a spinathon from 10 to 4 on The Parade so there’ll be four static bikes in place for the day and we’re going to try and do a lap of Ireland over the course of the six hours”.

You can swing by to show your support or click on their iDonate page to add to the fund.