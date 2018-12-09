Almost 190 “pipeline” housing projects underway in Carlow

There are a total of 189 “pipeline projects” when it comes to housing in Carlow.

That’s between houses being built by Carlow County Council and by approved housing bodies.

According to a report being presented to council members tomorrow, there are more houses being built for the County Council by approved housing bodies than they’re building themselves.

Of the 189 houses in the pipeline, 120 of them are being provided between Tinteán, Respond, and Tuath.

47 of those will be on the Shillelagh Road in Tullow, 39 in Brownshill in Carlow, 22 in Ballon, and six each in Carlow Town and Bagenalstown.

69 houses are being constructed by the County Council.

The largest builds will be on the Dublin Road in Tullow where there’ll be 21 houses, and Bagenalstown where there’ll be 20.

The rest are scattered across the county.

Most of these projects are expected to be complete in 2019, apart from the Shillelagh Road project which is down for 2020 or 2021.