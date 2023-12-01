Amber Women’s Refuge asks those in Kilkenny and Carlow who are donating to women & children using their service to give a gift voucher instead of a gift

Amber Women’s Refuge is today launching its Christmas Voucher Appeal.

They’re urging local supporters to give the gift of choice to the women and children they support and protect this Christmas.

Every December people dropping gifts, hampers and toys into the refuge but this year the team there is urging its supporters to buy a gift voucher instead with Amber spokesperson Naoimh Murphy saying this type of donation can be really empowering.

Hear her conversation with KCLR News’ Angela Doyle Stuart here;