An invasive species of plant is hindering efforts to maintain the pond in Kilkenny’s Castle Park.

The state of the pond due to a high level of algae building up in the water was highlighted by a KCLR listener.

The Office of Public Works says they have to be careful that any work they carry out doesn’t allow the ”Australian swamp stone crop” in the pond to get into the River Nore.

And they say they can’t clean the water until after the bird nesting season.

Geraldine Holden has been telling The Way It Is that she was shocked to see the deterioration of the pond.

Hear her conversation with our Sue Nunn in full here: