An Ireland South MEP has hit out at local TD Malcolm Noonan for his criticism of politicians opposing European nature restoration laws

An Ireland South MEP says Malcolm Noonan needs to be more considerate in his criticism of politicians who are opposing nature restoration laws in Europe.

In a speech in the Dáil the local Green Minister said the MEPs would be ”on the wrong side of history”.

Fianna Fail MEP for Ireland South Billy Kelleher has been highly critical of the legislation.

Speaking to KCLR News on a visit to the city, he says the local Minister was being unfair:

“Well, I think he’s been more nuanced in his analysis of what we are trying to do as members

of the European Parliament. I only want the European Parliament’s position to reflect what is the Irish government’s position when the European Parliament originally made its proposals on nature restoration.

It was completely at variance with the targets that were agreed by the Irish government, so it would have been impossible for Ireland to deliver on its targets as set up by the European Parliament.”