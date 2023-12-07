Animal rescue centre that serves the Kilkenny and Carlow area says while they’re grateful for today’s funding, more’s needed

We’re grateful, but it’s not enough.

That’s the reaction of one local beneficiary of a national €6million funding allocation to animal welfare charities.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says the focus this year was for those rescuing, protecting and rehoming dogs after what’s been a particularly challenging year for that sector.

Gina Hetherington founded PAWS in Mullinahone which is set to get just over €76,000 and she’s been telling KCLR News that while she’s delighted with that, her team needs more and not just financial support.

Hear her conversation with our Edwina Grace in full here;

PAWS Christmas appeal is underway with their calendar available (click through here to see their full shop).

And the group’s also involved with this event at Red Mills, Cillin Hill, Kilkenny today: