Anne Neary RecipesKCLR LiveKCLR Live
Anne Neary Recipes : Flaked Spiced Leg Lamb
FLAKED SPICED LEG LAMB
1 leg lamb
For the crust
1 onion
2tbsp coriander seed toasted
1 tbsp cumin seed toasted
2tbsp oive oil
Juice and zest of I lemon
4 cloves garlic
3 tsp coffee granules
Place all of the above ingredients in a blitzer and blitz
Rub this all over the meat and leave for a couple of hours or overnight
Place the leg of lamb in a roasting tin on top of 2 oranges cut in 2 and 2 onions cut in 2 in a hot oven 180c for 1 hour then turn down the oven and cook at 150c for a further 3 hour
To finish
3 beetroot (cooked in tin foil in the oven with the lamb)
About 1 dozen dates chopped
225gr feta broken into pieces
Seeds of 1 pomegranate
Chopped fresh mint and some rocket
6 garlic cloves blitzed with 3 tbsp mayonnaise
Grated rind 2 oranges some wraps toasted and cut into triangles
To Serve
Skin the beetroot and dice
Flake the lamb from the bone and place on a warm large plate. Now layer it up starting with the diced beetroot and finishing with the garlic mayo. Place the triangle of wraps around the side and let everyone help themselves .