Anne Neary Recipes : Flaked Spiced Leg Lamb

FLAKED SPICED LEG LAMB

1 leg lamb

For the crust

1 onion

2tbsp coriander seed toasted

1 tbsp cumin seed toasted

2tbsp oive oil

Juice and zest of I lemon

4 cloves garlic

3 tsp coffee granules

Place all of the above ingredients in a blitzer and blitz

Rub this all over the meat and leave for a couple of hours or overnight

Place the leg of lamb in a roasting tin on top of 2 oranges cut in 2 and 2 onions cut in 2 in a hot oven 180c for 1 hour then turn down the oven and cook at 150c for a further 3 hour

To finish

3 beetroot (cooked in tin foil in the oven with the lamb)

About 1 dozen dates chopped

225gr feta broken into pieces

Seeds of 1 pomegranate

Chopped fresh mint and some rocket

6 garlic cloves blitzed with 3 tbsp mayonnaise

Grated rind 2 oranges some wraps toasted and cut into triangles

To Serve

Skin the beetroot and dice

Flake the lamb from the bone and place on a warm large plate. Now layer it up starting with the diced beetroot and finishing with the garlic mayo. Place the triangle of wraps around the side and let everyone help themselves .