Another traffic flow measure comes into effect in Callan, Co Kilkenny today

A new element to Callan’s traffic flow comes into effect today (Monday, 2nd November).

During the midterm break bollards were placed outside Bunscoil McAuley Rice in the town preventing vehicles from turning right when exiting the premises.

It’s to keep the flow of traffic moving with the roundabouts at either side of the school to be used.

With schools returning today it means it’s the first time to meet to experience the measure for those dropping off pupils this morning and those collecting them later today.

It’s the latest as part of the town’s new traffic system – read about that here