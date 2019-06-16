Apology issued at mass in Kilkenny after last week’s zombie comments

An apology was given at the start of last night’s mass in the Friary in Kilkenny City for controversial comments made there last week.

Brother Tom Forde had used his homily to compare members of the LGBTQ community to zombies.

He did not say last night’s mass but listeners have told KCLR that a number of other members of the Capuchin Friary locally apologised on his behalf.

They said he never meant to cause hurt or offence.

Meanwhile, a former Kilkenny Councillor told KCLR News during the week that it was his intention to make an official complaint about the comments made by Br Forde to the Gardaí.

Patrick McKee says he personally found the comments to be viscious and dangerous.