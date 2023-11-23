Appeal issued for 16-year-old missing from Mullingar, Co Westmeath

Gardaí in Mullingar are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Kyle Gillen who is missing from Mullingar, County Westmeath since Tuesday, 21st November 2023.

Kyle is described as being 6 foot tall with a broad build. He has black hair and blue eyes.

Kyle is known to frequent the Cork city area.

Anyone with information on Kyle’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.