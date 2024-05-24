A Tullow man’s the recipient of the inaugural An Garda Síochána Good Citizen Award.

Joseph Hickson’s been acknowledged by the crew in Carlow for the part he played in supporting Gardaí while they were arresting a suspect in January 2023, shielding them from glass missiles.

His action’s been hailed as ‘An outstanding act of bravery’.

In recognising Mr Hickson’s role in keeping the officers safe, Supt Anthony Farrell said; “This good citizen award acknowledges outstanding acts of bravery in the community in keeping people safe. We have a collective responsibility in society to keep people safe. In doing this some people go above and beyond to help others”

He added; “What Joe did was highly commendable, selfless and a tremendous act of bravery. On behalf of An Garda Siochana and indeed the community of Tullow, I thank you for your courage.”