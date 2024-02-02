Appeals have been issued for two teenagers who are missing, separately, in Co Kildare

Two separate appeals have been issued to find teenagers missing from Co. Kildare.

14-year-old Calum Kavanagh from Athy was last seen last Saturday, January 27th.

He’s described a 5ft, 6inches tall, of slim build with light brown hair and blue eyes and Gardaí say they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Store St. Garda station in Dublin.

Meanwhile, 13-year-old Aideen Bagnall was last seen in Newbridge at 5.30 in the morning on Wednesday.

She is described as being 5 foot 5 in height, of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen Aideen was wearing a black jumpsuit, black knee high boots and a black denim jacket.

Anybody with information should contact any Garda station.