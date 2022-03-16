Appeals issued for urgent accommodation in Carlow or Kilkenny for those fleeing Ukraine

Appeals are being made for urgent accommodation in Carlow or Kilkenny for Ukrainians fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Tetiana Kuschyk is coordinating KCLR’s Ukrainian Information Service.

It’s the first of its kind in Ireland and aims to be a one-stop-shop where refugees can get all the information they need about staying in Ireland and linking in with the local communities and services.

Commenting on her appointment Tetiana said; “In the times when Ukrainians face extreme vulnerability, Kilkenny and Carlow communities are providing invaluable help to many fleeing the war. I am happy and grateful to be a part of this unprecedented effort through KCLR’s Ukraine Service. I believe this will make a difference through its multi-faceted information support of Ukrainian refugees and connecting interested parties. The KCLR team are highly professional and supportive, and with their help I could do a lot to help Ukrainians coming here.”

Tetiana fled to Kilkenny after the invasion with the help of local man Frank Flood with whom she was working in Ukraine and they’re now trying to assist others on their way here.

Should you wish to make contact you can do so via: tetiana[email protected]

Listen to Tetiana speak with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here: