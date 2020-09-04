Are we officially finished with 2020 in Carlow & Kilkenny?

We’re all just a little “done” with 2020 aren’t we.

It hasn’t been the best year to date, the Coronavirus pandemic taking hold across the globe pretty early on.

As it continued with lockdown stints & other restrictions enforced the wish for December to hit has never been as strong.

In one way we may just get what we hope for!

A number of local outlets are already getting into the red & white hued spirit of, dare we say it, Christmas.

Take Michael Guineys in Kilkenny for example – they popped this post onto their Facebook page this week:

While on the same date Rathwood in Tullow had this announcement on the same platform:

So, do we revel in Christmas-come-early or is it too soon?

Maybe we’ll soon start playing festive tracks here on KCLR!