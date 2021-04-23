Man arrested on drugs charges after investigation into Rathvilly fire-bombing

A man’s been arrested after a number of raids in Carlow this morning by Gardai investigating a fire-bomb attack.

The petrol fire-bombing targeted a house in Rathvilly last weekend.

A number of people were in the house at the time but no-one was seriously injured.

Eight addresses in Rathvilly and Carlow town were searched this morning by Detectives with support from Gardai from Tullow and Carlow Town.

A quantity of controlled drugs and cash were seized at one house and a man in his 20s was arrested.

He’s been charged and appeared before Carlow District Court this afternoon.

A number of mobile phones and other items were for examination as part of the ongoing operations into criminal activity in the Rathvilly area.

Superintendent Aiden Brennan says the fire bombing was a very dangerous attack and could have had much more serious consequences.