Gardaí in Carlow are investigating after two men were chased by a man with a knife in the town.

It happened on Tullow Street in the early hours of yesterday morning – at about 1:45am.

Gardaí were called to the scene and a man was arrested.

He was detained in Carlow Garda Station but has since been released without charge while a file is being prepared for the DPP.

No one was injured in the incident.