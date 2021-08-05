3 people escape injury in arson attack on Co Carlow home

The front door of a home in Carlow was set on fire in an early morning arson attack.

The fire damaged the door and the porch of the home in Kyleeshal, Raheendoran at about 5.30am on Thursday.

There were three people in the house at the time but no-one was injured and the flames were quickly put out.

Carlow Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anybody that may have seen anything or anyone suspicious in the area to contact the station.