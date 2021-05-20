As experts work on HSE cyberattack, see the latest on services in Carlow and Kilkenny

The government says it has hundreds of experts working to rebuild HSE systems and find those responsible for the cyberattack on its network.

The Taoiseach last night told his parliamentary party it’s crucial that access to radiology, diagnostics and therapeutics is restored.

Hospitals are prioritising emergency cases, and patients in need of non-urgent care are being told to expect long delays.

Here’s the situation heading into Thursday in Carlow and Kilkenny:

Until further notice, you can attend on a walk in basis (no appointment necessary) at @HSELive Covid 19 Testing Centres in Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford. Between Fri 14th & 1pm today Wed 19th of May, total of 3,318 tests carried out across the 5 facilities: pic.twitter.com/jzIPkclABm — HSE/South East Community Healthcare (@SouthEastCH) May 19, 2021

Business as usual applies at @HSELive Covid 19 Vaccination Centres in Carlow, Kilkenny, Enniscorthy, Waterford and Wexford and people can continue to register for and will receive vaccine appointments. Yesterday, staff across the five centres administered 3,734 vaccines: pic.twitter.com/ZBXHXTk6zP — HSE/South East Community Healthcare (@SouthEastCH) May 19, 2021

And at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny: