As experts work on HSE cyberattack, see the latest on services in Carlow and Kilkenny

The Taoiseach's said it's crucial that access to certain areas is restored

The government says it has hundreds of experts working to rebuild HSE systems and find those responsible for the cyberattack on its network.

The Taoiseach last night told his parliamentary party it’s crucial that access to radiology, diagnostics and therapeutics is restored.

Hospitals are prioritising emergency cases, and patients in need of non-urgent care are being told to expect long delays.

Here’s the situation heading into Thursday in Carlow and Kilkenny:

And at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny:

