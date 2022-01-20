As NPHET meets to discuss the easing of restrictions, the number of patients at the Carlow Kilkenny general hospital fall by a fifth

The widespread easing of Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions is set to be recommended by NPHET today.

It’s meeting this morning to assess how that should be done and when.

However a final decision on any plan will be made at Cabinet tomorrow, and an announcement’s expected afterwards.

David Nabarro from the World Health Organisation says the government should move with caution.

It’s as the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows the following for the week to last Saturday:

While the number of people with Covid at the general hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny decreased by a fifth in one day.

43 with the virus were being treated on Tuesday night but by 8pm last evening that figure had fallen to 34 with just one of those needing to be cared for in the intensive care unit.