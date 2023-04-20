As Taoiseach Leo Varadkar praises contribution of Carlow Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan, the focus now is on who might next run for Fine Gael locally

“John Paul Phelan has been and continues to be an excellent representative for the people of Carlow/Kilkenny as well as a committed Vice-President of the Fine Gael Party and member of our Executive Council”.

So says the Taoiseach of his party’s only sitting Dáil Deputy who yesterday announced he’ll not contest the next General Election.

Leo Varadkar in a statement wished the South Kilkenny man all the best and noted how the timing affords potential new candidates in the local constituency to defend the Fine Gael seat.

In addition he notes; “John Paul has given 24 years of dedicated public service, as a Councillor, Senator, TD, and Minister of State to his community, country and party. As Minister he prioritised modernisation of our electoral registration process and promoting greater gender equality in local politics. I am particularly grateful to him for the role he played as Fine Gael Director for the Local Elections of 2019 in which we won 25% of the vote and gained 20 seats. He has also provided me with wise counsel down the years on issues affecting rural Ireland and the south-east region in particular, as well as political and electoral strategy. I know he’ll continue to do so.”

And he adds “I know that John Paul will continue to ably represent the people of Carlow and Kilkenny until the election.”

Who’s Next?

Now, the focus is on who might run for the position.

There are 15 councillors for the party across the two counties, some of whom may have ambitions to step up. While it’s understood some former representatives are considering jumping back in.

The Fine Gael constituency chair, Orla Kelly, has told KCLR she’s not considering running for the Dáil herself.

But Mayor of Kilkenny, Cllr David Fitzgerald, says it’s something he’ll consider.

Both joined our Sue Nunn on last evening’s The Way It Is – hear what they had to say here: