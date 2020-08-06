Govt triples ‘Back to School Allowance’ funding for people on PUP

Children’s charity Barnardos is welcomed the government’s announcement of increased funding to allow parents on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment to claim the Back To School Allowance.

115,000 families got the payment last year to buy uniforms and footwear at a cost of €53.7m.

The budget is being trippled to €153m this year but it will be means tested and not everyone on the PUP will be elligible.

There are currently 7,400 people still getting the payment in Carlow and Kilkenny.

However, Barnardos chief executive Suzanne Connolly says this move will help many parents.