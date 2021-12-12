Ballyhale’s Flood Relief Scheme appears to be on target for delivery in 2023

Ballyhale’s Flood Relief Scheme’s to proceed to the planning stage.

The Callan Thomastown municipal district recent meeting heard an update on the plans – the development and design phase has been completed and the first of four options has been selected.

Cllr Deirdre Cullen says that option contains some good news, “there are two things to come out of that. There was a fear in the past in terms of the safety of the famous Ballyhale Shamrocks pitch so that will be safe.”

“I think what is very positive as well is that there will be incorporated into the plan a riverside walk way which is very positive.”