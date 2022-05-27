Barnardos Retail Shop opens its Christmas Shop in Carlow

A Carlow shop’s stocked up for Christmas.

We’re not even at 2022’s halfway point yet Barnardos retail space for the end of year festivities has opened its doors.

211 days out you can find your novelty knit and other items at the outlet on Dublin Street in Carlow Town.

Barnardos Retail Manager Colette Miller said ‘Barnardos is delighted to have absolutely fantastic Christmas items in stock. This level of support has enabled us to make Christmas come early and we are so happy to see how well this has been received by our customers. All the items donated are brand new and range from very affordable Christmas lights and candles to festive wear for everyone . ’

Barnardos Director of Fundraising, Mary Gamble said: “Barnardos has worked with children and families in Ireland for 60 years to transform the lives of vulnerable children, because childhood lasts a lifetime. Every euro spent in a Barnardos Retail Shop goes to help vulnerable children in Ireland. Barnardos relies on the generosity of people who donate their second-hand and brand new goods for re-sale. We have all things Christmas in Carlow so come and take a look and be ready well ahead of the Christmas rush!”

The charity, which provides services to children in need as well as parental supports, has six other such units around the country in Wexford, Cork as well as Dublin’s Dalkey, Clondalkin, Kilbarrack and Dun Laoghaire.

