Baz Ashmawy looking for Carlow Kilkenny people to participate in new series of Wingman

TV host Baz Ashmawy wants to be your Wingman.

He’s looking for a new participants across Carlow and Kilkenny for the new series of his show.

The series is about helping people to achieve some thing they’ve always wanted to do.

Baz told KCLR that sometimes you just need someone to believe in you, “Theres a lot of things sometimes that niggle away at us that we want ot do but don’t do them for whatever reason maybe be felt that we got to old, we missed the boat or life got in the way or maybe just the fear of putting your self out there and doing it. I think everyone has something like that and sometimes you just need someone to kind of believe in you.

“So my job is just to help that person try and fulfil whatever this dream or little ambition that they’ve wanted to do. Sometimes the people closest to you aren’t the ones to help you do it.”

To apply to take part in the series and have Baz take you under his wing, e-mail [email protected]