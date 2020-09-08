Big bang heard in Kilkenny – again!

In a case of “hear” we go again another Big Bang was heard in Kilkenny last night.

A number of residents in the city & even on the Bennettsbridge Road reported a loud boom before midnight.

It follows a mystery sound that echoed on August 1, the source of which has yet to be confirmed – it’s still under investigation by gardai. (More about that here).

A garda spokesperson this morning told KCLR News that some members also heard last night’s noise but don’t believe it to be anything sinister.