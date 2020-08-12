Big bang theories abound following late night loud noise in Kilkenny City

Mystery surrounds a loud noise heard in Kilkenny last night.

Just after 10pm what’s been described as a “big bang” was heard by residents right across the city.

Paramedic and fire personnel with gardai attended the Dean Street area.

Rumours are rife as to what could have happened with some wondering if the Perseids Meteor Showers could have had some sort of impact while others have been speculating on a range of incidents.

However Gardai this morning have confirmed that nothing was found.

They’re calling on anybody who may have seen something to come forward and contact them at the city station on 056 777 5000.