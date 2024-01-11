Bike and blade believed to have been used in Waterford city robbery have been recovered

Gardaí are investigating a robbery with a machete in Waterford city.

It happened in the Arundel Square area of the city yesterday evening.

At around 5:10pm a man, armed with a machete, threatened staff at a business before fleeing on a bicycle via Henrietta Street with a number of stolen items.

Both the bike and the blade that are understood to have been used have been recovered for a technical examination.

Gardaí­ are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them, in particular they’re keen to hear from pedestrians or road users who were in the Arundel Square shopping district and surrounding areas at the time who may have camera footage including dash cam to make it available to investigating Gardaí in Waterford.