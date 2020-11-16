Bogus traders reportedly going door-to-door in Carlow

Residents of Carlow are being urged to be vigilant following reports of bogus traders going door-to-door in the area.

Carlow Community Policing Unit say they’re offering landscaping, power hosing and outdoor works and seek large amounts of money, often demanding more during or after the work.

Gardai say this may be a threat to those who are isolated or living alone, particularly the elderly in the community and they’re calling on us all to check in on anyone you know who could be vulnerable.