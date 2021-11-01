Boil water notice remains in place in Borris, Co Carlow

A boil water notice in Co Carlow’s to be reviewed in the coming days.

It was issued by Irish Water on October 20th (see here) due to issues with the treatment process at the water treatment plant.

It affects approximately 560 people supplied by the Borris Public Water Supply.

Irish Water has told KCLR News that after consultation with the HSE the notice remains in place – meetings will take place early this week with a view to hopefully lifting it, if it is safe to do so.