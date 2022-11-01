Boil water notices issued to a number of areas across Kilkenny

A number of areas in Kilkenny have received boil water notices over the long weekend.

Irish Water says several areas have been hit after health concerns of water being opaque and murky were raised.

Customers in Ballyragget, Clough, Castlecomer, Kells, Knocktopher and the surrounding areas have been asked to continue to boil their water until further notice.

In order to check if you are affected by these notices check the Water Quality Section of water.ie you can also check the Irish Water customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.