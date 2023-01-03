KCLR News

Books of condolence open in Carlow and Kilkenny for Pope Benedict XVI

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke03/01/2023

Books of Condolence have opened in St Mary’s Cathederal in Kilkenny and in the Cathedral of the Assumption in Carlow, for Pope Benedict XVI.

The late pontiff is continuing to lie-in-state today, ahead of his funeral on Thursday.

Benedict was the first Pope to resign in over six centuries which means his funeral will be different from any previous Catholic leader in that it will be led by his successor.

Speaking to KCLR News, the Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, Bishop Denis Nulty commended the former Pope for his bravery in stepping down from the role in 2013:

“Many people will look back on that and say it was tremendously brave and prophetic. As pope for eight years, he led and strongly led in the issue of truth”

