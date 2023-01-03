Books of condolence open in Carlow and Kilkenny for Pope Benedict XVI

Books of Condolence have opened in St Mary’s Cathederal in Kilkenny and in the Cathedral of the Assumption in Carlow, for Pope Benedict XVI.

The late pontiff is continuing to lie-in-state today, ahead of his funeral on Thursday.

Celebrating Mass this morning in @stmaryskilkenny at 9am. After the Mass I will sign the @OssoryDiocese Condolence Book in memory of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The book will remain in the Cathedral over the coming days for all who wish to sign it @kclr96fm @CatholicNewsIRL pic.twitter.com/2qRyNqFSmD — Bishop Denis Nulty (@BishopDNulty) January 3, 2023

Benedict was the first Pope to resign in over six centuries which means his funeral will be different from any previous Catholic leader in that it will be led by his successor.

Speaking to KCLR News, the Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, Bishop Denis Nulty commended the former Pope for his bravery in stepping down from the role in 2013:

“Many people will look back on that and say it was tremendously brave and prophetic. As pope for eight years, he led and strongly led in the issue of truth”