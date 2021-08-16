Boy struck by car in County Kilkenny transferred to Dublin hospital

A young boy struck by a car in Thomastown has been transferred to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin with serious injuries.

It happened on the Station Road last night (Sunday) just before 8pm.

The youngster was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny but has since been transferred to Temple Street in Dublin. (Read our original story here).

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident and are asking in particular for any dashcam footage to be forwarded to them in Thomastown.