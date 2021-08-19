KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Brown Thomas opened its Christmas shop today
Baubles and decorations are proving popular
Preparations are getting underway for the end of December festive fun.
Brown Thomas has opened its Christmas shop today.
With 127 days to go until December 25th, the retailer says baubles and decorations have been hugely popular so far, while Christmas trees are expected to sell out by early November.
The Christmas Shop is open at Brown Thomas branches in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick and online.