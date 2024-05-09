Bruce Springsteen fans have already begun to queue for his Kilkenny gigs.

A number from Germany and Norway landed earlier this week, parking up their camper vans at O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace stopped by there for The KCLR Daily – hear that here;

Earlier in the programme, groundsman at UPMC Nowlan Park John Coogan told of how the pitch is being readied for the arrival of The Boss;

Meanwhile, stay tuned for updates in the coming days – the KCLR Daily will broadcast from The Parade in Kilkenny city tomorrow (Friday, 10th May), we’ll be hearing from Peter Aiken of Aiken Promotions and also from those living close to the hosting venue too.